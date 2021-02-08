Barclays Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $270.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target upped by Barclays from $163.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAC. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $248.56 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $249.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.41.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

