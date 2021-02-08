Barclays Increases Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $25.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

MPW has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

