Barclays Lowers Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) to Equal Weight

Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BBAVY opened at $22.62 on Monday. Signature Aviation has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

Signature Aviation Company Profile

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

