Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 195 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) received a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 164 ($2.14).

BARC stock opened at GBX 149.14 ($1.95) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.35. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £25.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

