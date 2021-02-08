Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.07

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 7850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $87.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma.

