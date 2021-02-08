Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Holdings Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.31.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

