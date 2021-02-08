BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 863.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

NYSE:VTR opened at $48.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

