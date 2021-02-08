BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYG. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 961,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG opened at $1.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Investec downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

