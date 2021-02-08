Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 3,190 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

NYSEARCA PSEP opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

