Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 9,999 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

