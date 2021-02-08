Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $418,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,371,334. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Starbucks stock opened at $106.48 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

