Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $90,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Shares of XEL opened at $63.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

