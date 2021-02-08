Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 1,407 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

NYSEARCA BAPR opened at $29.82 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $29.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.