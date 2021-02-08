Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $132.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $132.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

