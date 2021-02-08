Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,498 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,979 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,105,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,434,000 after acquiring an additional 592,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $285,780,000 after buying an additional 601,312 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

