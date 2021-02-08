Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

