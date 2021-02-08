Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $237.56

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $237.56 and last traded at $237.42, with a volume of 3258959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $556.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.32.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $63.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

