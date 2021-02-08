Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,325 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

BBY stock opened at $114.53 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.35.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.