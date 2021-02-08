Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $132.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Best Buy stock opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Best Buy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

