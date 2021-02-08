Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.74 and last traded at $60.02. Approximately 1,036,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,837,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

