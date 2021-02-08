Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lowered its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Bilibili comprises approximately 8.5% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $27,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.67. 95,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234,525. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $150.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

