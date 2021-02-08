Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. On average, analysts expect Bioanalytical Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BASI opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 million, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Bioanalytical Systems has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bioanalytical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

