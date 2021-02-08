BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

BDSI stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $418.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,747 shares of company stock valued at $218,016 over the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after buying an additional 696,022 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,250 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 826,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 602,574 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.