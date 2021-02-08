BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

BDSI stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $418.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,747 shares of company stock valued at $218,016 over the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after buying an additional 696,022 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,250 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 826,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 602,574 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

