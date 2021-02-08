Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biodesix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biodesix stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Biodesix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

