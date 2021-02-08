Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,474,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Biogen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 8.9% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist downgraded Biogen to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

