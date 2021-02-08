Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Price Up 46.2%

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) rose 46.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 12,801,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,361,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Digital stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Bit Digital comprises about 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 1.56% of Bit Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

