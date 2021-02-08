Bitcoin Gold One Day Volume Reaches $34.84 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $13.59 or 0.00029142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $238.06 million and approximately $34.84 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00208018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00073748 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 390.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

