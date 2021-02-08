BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $900,067.56 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

