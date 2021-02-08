Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BXMT opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

