Blocknet (BLOCK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,998.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $33,998.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00018757 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004059 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001976 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,495,759 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.