Bloom Energy (BE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BE opened at $42.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,776,005.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 993,849 shares of company stock worth $24,692,187. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

