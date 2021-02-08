BOOM Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $5,544.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00058312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.45 or 0.01190959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.56 or 0.05833324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046909 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017355 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00032429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00020948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,227,715 coins and its circulating supply is 782,196,982 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

