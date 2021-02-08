BoringDAO Price Reaches $546.68 (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for $546.68 or 0.01170279 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $31.29 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00170990 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062092 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00191872 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00061231 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,244 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com.

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.