BOX Token One Day Volume Reaches $300.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a total market cap of $947,679.12 and approximately $300.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.92 or 0.00541244 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

