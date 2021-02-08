Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,203,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after buying an additional 186,030 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 194.4% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 254,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,905,000.

NYSE BFAM opened at $171.13 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 139.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $999,842.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,482,653.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,740 shares of company stock worth $10,568,882. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

