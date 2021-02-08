Brightworth Acquires 122 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 35,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $16,697,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.53. The company had a trading volume of 38,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

