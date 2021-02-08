Brightworth Acquires New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brightworth bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,781 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

