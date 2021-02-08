Brightworth Has $553,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Comcast were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.44. 256,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,116,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $235.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

