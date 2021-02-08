Brightworth Sells 286 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brightworth trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $99.35.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

