Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Wright Investors Service Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.8% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

NYSE BMY opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

