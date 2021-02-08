BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 74,468 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,468 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,928,000 after acquiring an additional 84,257 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $112.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $124.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

