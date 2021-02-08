BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $15.03 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,808,000 after buying an additional 147,916 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,776,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,777,000 after purchasing an additional 284,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,432 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,615,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 405,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,754,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

