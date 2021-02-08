BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,590 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME opened at $191.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

