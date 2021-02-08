BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.83. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

