Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives $146.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.09. 562,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,478,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,114.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 164,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 220.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 231,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 158,966 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

