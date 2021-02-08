Brokerages Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.33. 1,566,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,914. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $64,568,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,174,754.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 583,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 137,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $30,954,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $15,248,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $13,849,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

