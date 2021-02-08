Brokerages Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Announce -$1.77 EPS

Equities analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.77) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.15) and the highest is ($0.92). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 780.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($11.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.82) to ($10.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

