Brokerages Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.74. United Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,804.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 138.5% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

