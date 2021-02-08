Brokerages Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.67). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,913.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 259.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. 12,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.