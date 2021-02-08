Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of HFWA opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $855.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $107,435.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,577.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 314,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

